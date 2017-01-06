<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD – Daily Cloud Caps Two-Day Rally For Now, Daily Tenkan-Sen And Kijun-Sen Lines Mark Breakpoints

Cable extended recovery from 1.2200 base and tested daily cloud base, where gains were limited for now.

Setup of daily studies is still bearishly aligned and downside risk is expected to remain in play if price is unable to clearly break above daily Kijun-sen line pivot at 1.2486 that is needed to signal fresh upside.

Initial support lies at 1.2370 and is so far holding dips from session high at 1.2430, with extended easing expected to stay above 1.2330 (Fibo 61.8% of yesterday's 1.2269/1.2432 rally) and keep alive hopes of fresh upside attempts. Firm break below daily Tenkan-sen line (1.2315) would weaken near-term structure and risk further weakness.

Res: 1.2430, 1.2485, 1.2500, 1.2554

Sup: 1.2370, 1.2330, 1.2315, 1.2269