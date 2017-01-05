<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD – Daily Cloud Is Expected To Limit Upside Attempts

The price pulls back from session high at 1.2361, posted on brief extension of yesterday’s strong rally that sidelined immediate downside risk.

However, daily cloud that lies just above, continues to weigh, as overall picture is negative and current movements seen as consolidation ahead of fresh attempts lower.

Pullback from 1.2361 is pressuring pivotal 1.2300 support zone (daily Tenkan-sen / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2198/1.2361 recovery leg). Firm break here would soften near-term structure for extension towards next trigger at 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8%) and shift focus towards near-term consolidation range floor at 1.2200 zone.

Only sustained penetration into daily cloud would encourage for stronger correction of 1.2772/1.2198 fall.

Res: 1.2346, 1.2361, 1.2386, 1.2405

Sup: 1.2300, 1.2260, 1.2236, 1.2198