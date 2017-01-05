ActionForex.com
Jan 05 10:33 GMT

GBPUSD – Daily Cloud Is Expected To Limit Upside Attempts Print E-mail
Jan 05 17 10:08 GMT

GBPUSD – Daily Cloud Is Expected To Limit Upside Attempts

The price pulls back from session high at 1.2361, posted on brief extension of yesterday’s strong rally that sidelined immediate downside risk.

However, daily cloud that lies just above, continues to weigh, as overall picture is negative and current movements seen as consolidation ahead of fresh attempts lower.

Pullback from 1.2361 is pressuring pivotal 1.2300 support zone (daily Tenkan-sen / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2198/1.2361 recovery leg). Firm break here would soften near-term structure for extension towards next trigger at 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8%) and shift focus towards near-term consolidation range floor at 1.2200 zone.

Only sustained penetration into daily cloud would encourage for stronger correction of 1.2772/1.2198 fall.

Res: 1.2346, 1.2361, 1.2386, 1.2405
Sup: 1.2300, 1.2260, 1.2236, 1.2198
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

