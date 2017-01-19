ActionForex.com
Jan 19 11:05 GMT

GBPUSD – Double Upside Rejection/Daily Cloud Base Continue To Weigh
Jan 19 17 09:50 GMT

GBPUSD – Double Upside Rejection/Daily Cloud Base Continue To Weigh

Pullback on profit-taking of Tuesday's strong rally,found good support at 1.2250 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2415 rally), where hourly higher base is forming.

Fresh attempts higher are to signal an end of correction from 1.2415 peak, with break above 1.2326 (daily 30 SMA) and regain of 1.2352 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2415/1.2250 pullback) required to confirm reversal.

Near-term studies are mixed, but prevailing tone on daily chart is still negative, with double upside rejection at 1.2415 and daily cloud base (currently at 1.2427) continuing to weigh on near-term action.

The downside is expected to remain vulnerable while 1.2415/27 barriers are intact, with increased downside risk seen on renewed attempts at 1.2250 support.

Break below the latter and violation of 1.2200 pivot (daily Tenkan-sen) will be bearish.

Res: 1.2326, 1.2352, 1.2415, 1.2430
Sup: 1.2250, 1.2200, 1.2150, 1.2087
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

