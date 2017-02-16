ActionForex.com
GBPUSD – Focus Shifts Higher After False Break Into Daily Cloud Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 16 17 09:38 GMT

GBPUSD – Focus Shifts Higher After False Break Into Daily Cloud

Near-term focus turned higher again, following yesterday's strong downside rejection that confirmed false break into daily cloud.

Today's extension of strong bounce from 1.2382 (yesterday's spike low) also completed inverse H&S pattern on hourly chart that signals further upside.

Fresh gains approach 1.2500 pivot (also broken bull-trendline off 1.1986 low) that marks a trigger for renewed attack at key 1.2550 zone barriers.

Daily 55 / 100 /30 SMA's at 1.2426/17 zone remain key near-term supports, together with daily cloud top at (currently at 1.2404).

Bullish near-term bias is expected to stay in play while the price holds above these supports.

Res: 1.2500, 1.2550, 1.2580, 1.2619
Sup: 1.2452, 1.2426, 1.2404, 1.2382
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

