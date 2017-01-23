|
GBPUSD – Fresh Bullish Extension Moves Into Daily Cloud
Cable penetrated into daily cloud and took out key near-term barrier at 1.2405/15 (55SMA/last week's strong rally rejection) and extended above falling 100SMA at 1.2436. Bullish acceleration on fresh dollar's weakness, so far met target at 1.2472 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2772/1.1986 descend and could extend to narrowing daily cloud top (1.2538), on firm break above 1.2472 pivot. Daily close above 1.2415 levels is needed to confirm bullish continuation. The notion is supported by daily MA that turned into bullish setup and strong bullish momentum. However, hesitation at 1.2472 Fibo barrier could be anticipated, as daily Slow Stochastic is overbought. Dips should be ideally contained by broken 55SMA/daily cloud base, to keep structure intact. Otherwise, corrective dips may extend to 1.2313 pivot (daily 30SMA).
Res: 1.2472, 1.2500, 1.2538, 1.2587
Sup: 1.2455, 1.2385, 1.2333, 1.2285
