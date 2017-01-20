ActionForex.com
Jan 20

GBPUSD – No Clear Direction While The Pair Is Holding Within 1.2250/1.2415 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 20 17

GBPUSD – No Clear Direction While The Pair Is Holding Within 1.2250/1.2415

Yesterday's bounce from 1.2250 zone where Wednesday's strong fall found support, turned near-term focus higher again, but there is still no clear direction, as daily technicals are mixed.

Daily cloud base (currently at 1.2385) offers immediate and strong resistance, ahead of Tue/Wed strong upside rejection at 1.2415, where 55SMA capped Tuesday's sharp acceleration higher.

These barriers are expected to weigh on near-term action, with overbought daily Slow Stochastic, giving negative signal that keeps the downside vulnerable.

Break out of near-term congestion is needed to define direction, with sustained lift above 1.2415/30 pivots expected to open 1.2500 zone, while loss of 1.2250 handle, would be seen as a trigger for fresh weakness.

Extension below 1.2200 (daily Tenkan-sen) is needed to confirm bearish resumption from 1.2415 peak.

Res: 1.2385, 1.2415, 1.2430, 1.2500
Sup: 1.2323, 1.2275, 1.2250, 1.2200
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

