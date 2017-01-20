|
GBPUSD – No Clear Direction While The Pair Is Holding Within 1.2250/1.2415
Yesterday's bounce from 1.2250 zone where Wednesday's strong fall found support, turned near-term focus higher again, but there is still no clear direction, as daily technicals are mixed.
Daily cloud base (currently at 1.2385) offers immediate and strong resistance, ahead of Tue/Wed strong upside rejection at 1.2415, where 55SMA capped Tuesday's sharp acceleration higher.
These barriers are expected to weigh on near-term action, with overbought daily Slow Stochastic, giving negative signal that keeps the downside vulnerable.
Break out of near-term congestion is needed to define direction, with sustained lift above 1.2415/30 pivots expected to open 1.2500 zone, while loss of 1.2250 handle, would be seen as a trigger for fresh weakness.
Extension below 1.2200 (daily Tenkan-sen) is needed to confirm bearish resumption from 1.2415 peak.
Res: 1.2385, 1.2415, 1.2430, 1.2500
Sup: 1.2323, 1.2275, 1.2250, 1.2200