Feb 23

GBPUSD – Probes Above Triangle Resistance Give Initial Direction Signals Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 23 17 09:59 GMT

Cable remains within near-term triangle following yesterday's unsuccessful probe above upper pivot (10SMA / triangle resistance line at 1.2465).

Near-term studies remain neutral, while dailies are mixed and show no direction signals for now.

However, yesterday's spike higher that was capped by next pivotal barrier at 1.2506 (descending 20SMA) could be seen as initial signal of fresh strength.

Minimum requirement for this scenario is close above 10SMA (1.2465) with renewed attempts through 20SMA to confirm fresh bullish action towards upper breakpoints at 1.2550/80.

Initial supports at 1.2420/10 zone (yesterday's low / triangle support line) guard lower pivots at 1.2400 (100SMA) and daily cloud top at 1.2380.

Res: 1.2465, 1.2496, 1.2521, 1.2550
Sup: 1.2420, 1.2412, 1.2400, 1.2379
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

