Windsor Brokers Ltd
Jan 25 17
GBPUSD – Strong Reversal Signal On Tuesday's Hanging Man Candle
Cable remains capped by descending daily cloud top, with yesterday's action being shaped in Hanging Man candle that gives strong indication of reversal, along with strongly overbought Slow Stochastic.
Firmer reversal signals require acceleration below triggers at 1.2426 (daily cloud base) and 1.2410 (55SMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1986/1.2542), with loss of the latter to confirm triple top for fresh bearish acceleration towards next supports at 1.2368 (23 Jan low) and 1.2329 (Fibo 38.2%).
Alternative scenario needs sustained break above daily cloud to signal fresh extension of recovery rally from 1.1986 (16 Jan fresh multi-year low).
Res: 1.2518, 1.2542, 1.2587, 1.2671
Sup: 1.2436, 1.2426, 1.2410, 1.2368
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.