Feb 03 11:00 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 03 17 10:07 GMT

GBPUSD – Yesterday's Long Bearish Candle Weighs, Firm Break Below Bull-Channel Support To Trigger Further Weakness

Cable is consolidating above bull-channel support at 1.2500 that contained yesterday's strong fall.

Long bearish daily candle that was formed yesterday weighs on market and risks further weakness.

Break below channel support would open way towards next strong supports at 1.2430 (daily cloud top) and 1.2411 (31 Jan former correction low).

Extended corrective upticks from 1.2500 support zone should stay capped under 1.2600/30 pivots, with repeated close below daily Tenkan-sen line (currently at 1.2557) needed for stronger bearish signal.

Release of US NFP data is expected to be key market driver today that would give clearer direction picture.

Res: 1.2557, 1.2582, 1.2600, 1.2630
Sup: 1.2500, 1.2430, 1.2411, 1.2395
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

