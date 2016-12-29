|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Dec 29 16 11:24 GMT
|
GBPUSD - Bounce from 1.2198 Low Faces Solid Barrier at 1.2300 Zone
Bounce from yesterday's fresh nearly two month low at 1.2198 retraced so far over 61.8% of 1.2295/1.2198 fall, sidelining immediate downside threats. However, firm bearish structure sees limited upside with good offers seen at 1.2300 zone (former strong support/n/t multiple upside rejections). Extended upticks should be capped by falling daily Tenkan-sen (currently at1.2349) to keep larger bears in play. On the downside, mild support lies at 1.2240 (hourly trough), ahead of 1.2200 zone, break of which would re-focus targets at 1.2170 and 1.2115 (FE 238.2% and 261.7%) of the wave C from 1.2726 (13 Dec high).
Res: 1.2272; 1.2300; 1.2317; 1.2349
Sup: 1.2240; 1.2198; 1.2170; 1.2115
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.