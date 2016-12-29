<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBPUSD - Bounce from 1.2198 Low Faces Solid Barrier at 1.2300 Zone Bounce from yesterday's fresh nearly two month low at 1.2198 retraced so far over 61.8% of 1.2295/1.2198 fall, sidelining immediate downside threats. However, firm bearish structure sees limited upside with good offers seen at 1.2300 zone (former strong support/n/t multiple upside rejections). Extended upticks should be capped by falling daily Tenkan-sen (currently at1.2349) to keep larger bears in play. On the downside, mild support lies at 1.2240 (hourly trough), ahead of 1.2200 zone, break of which would re-focus targets at 1.2170 and 1.2115 (FE 238.2% and 261.7%) of the wave C from 1.2726 (13 Dec high). Res: 1.2272; 1.2300; 1.2317; 1.2349 Sup: 1.2240; 1.2198; 1.2170; 1.2115