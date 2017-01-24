GBPUSD Aiming For Higher Levels

Cable bounced sharply this week, which has been expected as we saw pair in final stages of a corrective decline in wave B. A reversal to 1.2497 is strong, thus probably an impulse that will take this pair much higher in days ahead, especially after wave two pullback which can be a nice set-back to join the bullish rise for a big wave C up, while market trades above 1.1984 swing low.

