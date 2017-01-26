GBPUSD Impulsively Continuing Higher

Cable bounced sharply in the last few days, which has been expected as we saw pair in final stages of a corrective decline in wave B earlier this month. A reversal to 1.2640 is very strong as we can see, so we can say that price could be probably trading in the third wave of a five wave development in the unfolding wave C. We are talking about blue wave three, which can after its completion push price lower into a temporary decline into wave 4.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

