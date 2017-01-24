GBPUSD Intraday View

Cable has seen a nice push higher in the last two trading days, from 1.2260 area where market completed a fourth wave correction, so current rise can be final leg in blue wave 1, which still can see 1.2500/1.2530 before pair may turn south for a new deeper corrective retracement.

