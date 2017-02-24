<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD Looks For Fresh Extension Higher, Broken 20SMA Now Acts As Strong Support

Near-term focus has turned up after yesterday's strong rally that eventually broke above narrowing consolidation and signaled fresh direction.

Long bullish daily candle that was left yesterday, underpins for fresh upside extension and break above pivots at 1.2567/80 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2704/1.2345/09 Feb recovery high).

Daily studies are back into full bullish setup and support the notion.

Broken daily 20 SMA offers first significant support at 1.2501, where corrective dips should be ideally contained, guarding lower pivot at 1.2480 (broken 10SMA/Fibo 61.8% of yesterday's 1.2426/1.2568 rally).

Res: 1.2567, 1.2580, 1.2619, 1.2671

Sup: 1.2501, 1.2480, 1.2426, 1.2402