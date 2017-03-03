<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBPUSD Probes Below Fibo Support At 1.2260, Thickening Hourly Cloud Maintains Pressure Cable remains under strong pressure and is on renewed attempt below cracked support at 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1986/1.2704 rally). Daily close below the latter is needed for stronger bearish signal for extension of bear-leg 1.2568 (24 Feb high) towards 1.2155 (Fibo 76.4% retracement), violation of which would attract key support at 1.1986 (16 Jan fresh 32-year low). Strong resistance is offered by falling and thickening hourly Ichimoku cloud (currently spanned between 1.2300 and 1.2363) that is expected to limit possible corrective attempts on oversold slow stochastic and guard a cluster of MA barriers. Formation of 10/100SMA's bear-cross reinforces strong bearish structure. Res: 1.2280, 1.2300, 1.2363, 1.2401

Sup: 1.2200, 1.2155, 1.2100, 1.2015