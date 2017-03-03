ActionForex.com
Mar 03 10:02 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Mar 03 17 09:09 GMT

GBPUSD Probes Below Fibo Support At 1.2260, Thickening Hourly Cloud Maintains Pressure

Cable remains under strong pressure and is on renewed attempt below cracked support at 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1986/1.2704 rally). Daily close below the latter is needed for stronger bearish signal for extension of bear-leg 1.2568 (24 Feb high) towards 1.2155 (Fibo 76.4% retracement), violation of which would attract key support at 1.1986 (16 Jan fresh 32-year low). Strong resistance is offered by falling and thickening hourly Ichimoku cloud (currently spanned between 1.2300 and 1.2363) that is expected to limit possible corrective attempts on oversold slow stochastic and guard a cluster of MA barriers. Formation of 10/100SMA's bear-cross reinforces strong bearish structure.

Res: 1.2280, 1.2300, 1.2363, 1.2401
Sup: 1.2200, 1.2155, 1.2100, 1.2015
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.



