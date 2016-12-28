ActionForex.com
Dec 28 14:40 GMT

GBPUSD Remains Offered; Extended Wave C Eyes Next Target at 1.2181 Print E-mail
Dec 28 16 13:13 GMT

GBPUSD Remains Offered; Extended Wave C Eyes Next Target at 1.2181

GBPUSD

Today's fresh acceleration lower is confirming lower platform at 1.2300 zone that proved to be strong near-term resistance.

Fresh weakness is signaling an end of three-day consolidation and further stretch of extended wave C of five-wave pattern from 1.2772 (06 Dec (peak).

Firm bearish tone on technical studies on all timeframes supports further easing.

The wave could travel to its 238.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1.2181 initially, with extension towards 1.2127 (FE 261.8%), being in play.

Upticks should be capped by thinning hourly cloud (spanned between 1.2260&1.2270), which guards more important 1.2300 resistance zone.

Only firm break here would signal extended correction towards 1.2365 (falling daily Tenkan-sen line).

Res: 1.2270; 1.2300; 1.2365; 1.2382
Sup: 1.2200; 1.2181; 1.2127; 1.2100
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

