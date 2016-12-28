<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD Remains Offered; Extended Wave C Eyes Next Target at 1.2181

GBPUSD

Today's fresh acceleration lower is confirming lower platform at 1.2300 zone that proved to be strong near-term resistance.

Fresh weakness is signaling an end of three-day consolidation and further stretch of extended wave C of five-wave pattern from 1.2772 (06 Dec (peak).

Firm bearish tone on technical studies on all timeframes supports further easing.

The wave could travel to its 238.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1.2181 initially, with extension towards 1.2127 (FE 261.8%), being in play.

Upticks should be capped by thinning hourly cloud (spanned between 1.2260&1.2270), which guards more important 1.2300 resistance zone.

Only firm break here would signal extended correction towards 1.2365 (falling daily Tenkan-sen line).

Res: 1.2270; 1.2300; 1.2365; 1.2382

Sup: 1.2200; 1.2181; 1.2127; 1.2100