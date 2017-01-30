ActionForex.com
Jan 30 12:23 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 30 17 10:43 GMT

GBPUSD Risks Further Easing Into Thinning Daily Cloud

Cable remains in red on Monday but so far holding above two-day pullback low at 1.2515 that was contained by the top of daily Ichimoku cloud.

Signal of deeper correction of 1.1986/1.2671 upleg come from daily Slow Stochastic that reversed from overbought territory and shows room for further downside.

Fresh bearish extension would look for probe through thinning daily cloud (spanned between 1.2426 and 1.2486) and test of another strong support at 1.2409 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2671/55SMA), which should ideally contain correction before broader bulls resume.

Otherwise, risk of deeper pullback towards daily Kijun-sen pivot at 1.2328, could be expected on loss of 1.2400 zone.

Res: 1.2600, 1.2671, 1.2726, 1.2772
Sup: 1.2515, 1.2486, 1.2426, 1.2409
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

