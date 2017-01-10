GBPUSD Trading In A Three Wave Correction

On the 4h chart of GBPUSD we are observing a bearish structure at the moment that should unfold in three waves in black wave B. We see some nice support for this decline to come in around 1.2080 level which can be triggered in the following days. An updated count shows a sharp reversal into wave C-circled of B taking place, after a three wave retracement unfolded in the past blue wave B-circled and found a top at the 1.2439 level.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.