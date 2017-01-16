|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service |
Jan 16 17 11:03 GMT
|
GBPUSD Trading In Final Stages Of A Reversal, 1.2000 Could Be The Next Reversal Zone
Another turn down from 1.2430 the past week suggests that corrective decline from 1.2770 December high can be unfolding as a double zig-zag correction. That is a complex pattern, made out of two zig-zags, that can in the near term look for support near the 1.2000 psychological level. Generally speaking, we are expecting a bullish turn on cable, but we will need an impulse higher which is not the case yet so it's better to stay with current downtrend.
Recent gap is expected to get filled in the next few sessions.
GBPUSD, 4H
About the Author
Elliott Wave Financial Service
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.