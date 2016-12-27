ActionForex.com
Dec 27 13:41 GMT

GBPUSD: Despite the Low Liquidity on Christmas Holidays Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 27 16 11:44 GMT

GBPUSD: Despite the Low Liquidity on Christmas Holidays

GBP/USD

Despite the low liquidity on Christmas holidays, and after bouncing from 1.2227 (last Friday's low) cable still under pressure with trading under the cloud.

Pair trades in a sideway, hourly studies are mixed give a neutral signal with negative signal at stochastic and MACD but in the other hand we have a positive signal at Momentum after it crossed up level 100.

On daily studies overall bearish structure stays intact under cloud at 1.2432 which keep the downtrend protected for now with Daily Tenkan-senline at 1.2396 and scoop is seen for fresh lows below 1.2227 to open way for 1.2160 then 1.2090.

Conversely, very strong barrier lies at 1.2400/30 (55SMA & tankan-sen line and cloud bottom) sustained break of this level we might have reversal signal which will open the way for 1.2500 (kijun-sin line)

Res: 1.2325 , 1.2375 , 1.2400 , 1.2430

Sup: 1.2250 , 1.2160 , 1.2090 , 1.1990
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

