ActionForex.com
Feb 22 09:56 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold's Volatility Increases Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Feb 22 17 09:41 GMT

Gold's Volatility Increases

'We are relatively agnostic on the outlook for gold, with our 3-, 6-, and 12-month targets at $1,200, $1,200 and $1,250 an ounce respectively.' – Goldman Sachs (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal remained near the 1,235 level for the fifth consecutive trading session during the early hours of Wednesday's trading session. However, during Tuesday's trading the bullions price increased its volatility to the downside, as the commodity price once more confirmed the uptrend line at 1,226.12. The bullion seems to have formed a short term triangle, as there is another trend line, which together with the uptrend line forms a triangle pattern. Although, for the clues regarding the direction of the upcoming break out market participants need to look at fundamental data coming out from the Federal Reserve.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain bullish regarding the bullion, as 55% of open positions are long on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 63% of trader set up orders are to buy the metal.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.