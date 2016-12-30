<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold, Lots of Positives But... Gold near term outlook: The market is consolidating from the Dec 15th low at $1122 and though there is still no confirmation of even a shorter term low "pattern-wise" (5 waves up for example), those increasing positives argue a rising potential of a bottom for at least a month or 2. They include an oversold market after the huge tumble from Nov 9th spike high at $1337, bullish technicals (see buy mode on the daily macd) and potential completion (or nearly) of the 5 wave decline from the Sept 7th high at $1353. As discussed above (and for some time), there is still no confirmation of a shorter term low (and larger bottoms generally begin with smaller ones) so the confidence that such a low is in place is not yet very high, though the recent break above the ceiling of the bearish channel from Nov has somewhat increased the likelihood. Nearby resistance is seen at the ceiling of the bullish channel from the lows (currently at $1150/53, break/close above could trigger an upside acceleration) and the ceiling of the bearish channel from Nov 4th (adjusts for the Nov 9th spike, currently at $1169/72). Support is seen at the base of the channel (currently at $1129/32) and that $1119/22 low. Bottom line : though still no confirmation of even a short term bottom "pattern-wise", potential of a bottom for at least a month or 2 is rising. Strategy/position: With potential of that bottom increasing, want to be long and would buy here (currently at $1145) and initially stopping on a close $3 below the base of the channel from the lows. Though the confidence is still not extremely high of such a bottom (no confirmation "pattern-wise" so far), the rising potential and risk of an upside acceleration ahead (and having the chase the market as substantially higher levels if that occurs, common after such significant declines and near the start of a new year) still makes for a good overall risk/reward in the position. Remember, positioning in the market is not about always being "right" and trying to exactly catch every turn, but about consistently getting into good risk/reward opportunities. Note was stopped the Dec 22nd sell at $1133 on Dec 27th above the ceiling of that bear channel from Nov (then at $1133, closed at $1137). Long term outlook: Bearish view since the summer of an important top at the July 6th high at $1375 (then also the bearish trendline and 38% retracement from the Sept 11th high at $1920), and with eventual declines back to the Dec 2015 low at $1046 and even below remains in place. Note that the 3 wave rally from that Dec 2015 low (A-B-C) argues a large correction while term technicals remain bearish (see sell mode on the weekly macd). As discussed above, a bottom for at least a month or 2 may be in place (or close), but such a period of consolidating would be seen as a correction in this longer term declines, and with a resumption of the larger fall after (see in red on daily chart below). Bottom line : long term target since the summer below $1046 remains with a potential month or 2 bounce seen as a correction within in this long term decline. Strategy/position: With still no confirmation of even a short term bottom and magnitude of the potential, bigger picture upside a question, would await a better reentry ahead. Note also switched that longer term bearish bias that was put back in place on Dec 22nd at $1133 to neutral on Dec 27th at $1137. Current:

Nearer term : long Dec 29th at $1145, still no confirmation of a bottom but likelihood has increased.

Last : short Dec 22 at $1133, stopped Dec 27 above top of channel from Nov ($1133, closed $1137). Longer term: bear bias Dec 22nd at $1133 to neutral Dec 27th at $1137.

Last : bear bias Nov 10th at $1259 to neutral Nov 22nd at $1212.