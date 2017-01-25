ActionForex.com
Jan 25 10:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GOLD – Repeated Upside Rejection Signals Deeper Pullback, $1195 Is Trigger Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 25 17 09:42 GMT

GOLD – Repeated Upside Rejection Signals Deeper Pullback, $1195 Is Trigger

Spot gold accelerates lower after repeated rejection at strong $1219 barrier.

Fresh weakness broke broken Fibo support/daily Tenkan-sen at $1204, generating bearish signal.

Violation of former correction low at $1195 is needed for stronger bearish signal, as break lower would confirm double-top and trigger stronger pullback towards $1182 (Fibo 38.2% of $1122/$1219 upleg).

The notion is supported by daily RSI bearish divergence.

Conversely, extended consolidation could be expected while $1195 pivot holds that would also ease downside pressure and keep alive hopes of fresh attempts at $1219 barrier.

Res: 1209, 1212, 1219, 1230
Sup: 1200, 1195, 1186, 1182
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.