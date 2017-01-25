<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GOLD – Repeated Upside Rejection Signals Deeper Pullback, $1195 Is Trigger

Spot gold accelerates lower after repeated rejection at strong $1219 barrier.

Fresh weakness broke broken Fibo support/daily Tenkan-sen at $1204, generating bearish signal.

Violation of former correction low at $1195 is needed for stronger bearish signal, as break lower would confirm double-top and trigger stronger pullback towards $1182 (Fibo 38.2% of $1122/$1219 upleg).

The notion is supported by daily RSI bearish divergence.

Conversely, extended consolidation could be expected while $1195 pivot holds that would also ease downside pressure and keep alive hopes of fresh attempts at $1219 barrier.

Res: 1209, 1212, 1219, 1230

Sup: 1200, 1195, 1186, 1182