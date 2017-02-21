<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GOLD - Risk Remains Lower On Pullback Threats GOLD - The commodity continues to retain its upside pressure but with caution. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,220.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,210.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,200.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,190.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,240.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,250.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,260.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,270.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to strengthen further.