Daily Forex Technicals
Jan 04 17 04:29 GMT
GOLD - Risk Turns Higher, Looks To Resume Recovery
GOLD - The commodity reversed its intraday losses to close higher on Tuesday. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,150.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,140.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,130.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,120.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,170.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,180.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,190.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,200.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to weaken further on trend resumption.
