Jan 24 11:44 GMT

Gold Bounces Off 1,220 Mark
Jan 24 17

Gold Bounces Off 1,220 Mark

'We are looking at gold hitting $1,250 within weeks. The rationale is very simple. The market was in honeymoon with Trump. With him in power now, the reality starts to bite.' – Dominic Schnider, UBS Wealth Management (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

As forecasted before, the yellow metal surged back up to the resistance cluster, which surrounds the 1,220 mark, and bounced off it. The recent movements have forced analysts to adjust the medium term forecasts, as the latest sessions have revealed the true location of the lower trend line of the medium term ascending channel pattern. In accordance with the pattern the bullion is set to remain below the 1,220 level until January 26, when the lower trend line of the pattern is set to force the commodity price higher.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX trader open positions remain unchanged for the third consecutive session, as 52% of open positions are long. Meanwhile, 58% of trader set up orders are to buy the bullion.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

