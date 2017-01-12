<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GOLD Breaks Above $1200 Barrier, Bulls May Extend To $1220

Fresh dollar's weakness boosted gold price above psychological $1200 barrier, level last traded on 23 Nov.

Daily studies are turning in strong bullish mode and support further upside.

The price eyes immediate barrier at $1207 (mid-point of $1291/$1122 fall) and could extend towards next strong resistance at $1219 (Fibo 38.2% of larger $1375/$1122 descend / falling daily cloud base) which is expected to cap recovery.

The notion is supported by wave theory, as the price is currently riding on the fourth (corrective) wave of five-wave descend from $1375, which should ideally end at $1320.

In addition, daily RSI is approaching overbought zone and would signal reversal.

Broken $1200 level now acts as initial support, followed by session low at $1190 and rising 5SMA that tracks ascend (currently at $1187)

Res: 1207, 1214, 1219, 1227

Sup: 1200, 1190, 1187, 1184