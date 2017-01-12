|
GOLD Breaks Above $1200 Barrier, Bulls May Extend To $1220
Fresh dollar's weakness boosted gold price above psychological $1200 barrier, level last traded on 23 Nov.
Daily studies are turning in strong bullish mode and support further upside.
The price eyes immediate barrier at $1207 (mid-point of $1291/$1122 fall) and could extend towards next strong resistance at $1219 (Fibo 38.2% of larger $1375/$1122 descend / falling daily cloud base) which is expected to cap recovery.
The notion is supported by wave theory, as the price is currently riding on the fourth (corrective) wave of five-wave descend from $1375, which should ideally end at $1320.
In addition, daily RSI is approaching overbought zone and would signal reversal.
Broken $1200 level now acts as initial support, followed by session low at $1190 and rising 5SMA that tracks ascend (currently at $1187)
Res: 1207, 1214, 1219, 1227
Sup: 1200, 1190, 1187, 1184