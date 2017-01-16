ActionForex.com
Gold Continues To Surge
Jan 16 17 10:46 GMT

Gold Continues To Surge

'Buying shows that people are looking ahead this week with Trump's inauguration and discussions on Brexit. There is a lot of uncertainty moving forward.' – Brian Lan, GoldSilver Central (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

On Monday morning the yellow metal was in its sixth consecutive trading session of gains, as the metal traded near the 1,205 mark and was set to score even more gains. The bullion faced no resistance up to the level of 1,211.87, where the first weekly resistance level was located. The commodity price did not simply just jump to this level due to the technical resistance, provided by minor levels of significance, which create the slowed down movement of a financial instruments price.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX traders remain bullish regarding the future outlook of the yellow metal's price, as 54% of trader open positions are long. In the meantime, 62% of trader set up orders were to buy the metal.
 

