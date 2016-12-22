|
Dec 22 16 09:25 GMT
Gold Is Expected To Remain Neutral While Holding Within Initial $1125/37 Range
Gold price is going nowhere, being entrenched within $1122/$1142 consolidation range that narrowed further in past few sessions. The price is expected to hold neutral tone while initial boundaries at $1125 and $1137 are intact, however, clearer direction signals require break through initial range limits. Gold remains bearish overall, with bias at the downside, focusing targets at $1118 and $1100 (FE 161.8% & 176.4% of the wave C that commenced from $1337 lower top). Oversold daily studies did not generate any bullish signal so far, keeping the risk at the downside.
Res: 1136, 1142, 1147, 1155
Sup: 1125, 1122, 1118, 1115
