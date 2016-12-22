ActionForex.com
Gold Is Expected To Remain Neutral While Holding Within Initial $1125/37 Range
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 22 16

Gold Is Expected To Remain Neutral While Holding Within Initial $1125/37 Range

Gold price is going nowhere, being entrenched within $1122/$1142 consolidation range that narrowed further in past few sessions. The price is expected to hold neutral tone while initial boundaries at $1125 and $1137 are intact, however, clearer direction signals require break through initial range limits. Gold remains bearish overall, with bias at the downside, focusing targets at $1118 and $1100 (FE 161.8% & 176.4% of the wave C that commenced from $1337 lower top). Oversold daily studies did not generate any bullish signal so far, keeping the risk at the downside.

Res: 1136, 1142, 1147, 1155
Sup: 1125, 1122, 1118, 1115
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

