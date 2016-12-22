<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold Is Expected To Remain Neutral While Holding Within Initial $1125/37 Range Gold price is going nowhere, being entrenched within $1122/$1142 consolidation range that narrowed further in past few sessions. The price is expected to hold neutral tone while initial boundaries at $1125 and $1137 are intact, however, clearer direction signals require break through initial range limits. Gold remains bearish overall, with bias at the downside, focusing targets at $1118 and $1100 (FE 161.8% & 176.4% of the wave C that commenced from $1337 lower top). Oversold daily studies did not generate any bullish signal so far, keeping the risk at the downside. Res: 1136, 1142, 1147, 1155

Sup: 1125, 1122, 1118, 1115