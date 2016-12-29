ActionForex.com
Dec 29 10:11 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold Jumps on Thursday Morning Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 29 16 08:52 GMT

Gold Jumps on Thursday Morning

Daily chart: The yellow metal's price jumped on Thursday morning and reached once more the second weekly resistance at 1,150.18. However, the metal did not manage to break through the resistance, which on Thursday was strengthened by the 20-day SMA at 1,151.45. In the meantime, daily aggregate technical indicators forecast a fall of the metal by the end of the day, which might occur, as markets still predict that the US Dollar will appreciate even more.

Daily chart

Hourly chart: With the latest stop at the 1,150 mark an ascending channel has revealed itself on the hourly chart. The channel begins just at the end of the Monday's empty session. The metal has reached the channel's upper trend line, and a retreat is about to begin. The retreat is likely to last until it meets the weekly R1 at 1,141.43.

Hourly chart
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.