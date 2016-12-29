|
Gold Jumps on Thursday Morning
Daily chart: The yellow metal's price jumped on Thursday morning and reached once more the second weekly resistance at 1,150.18. However, the metal did not manage to break through the resistance, which on Thursday was strengthened by the 20-day SMA at 1,151.45. In the meantime, daily aggregate technical indicators forecast a fall of the metal by the end of the day, which might occur, as markets still predict that the US Dollar will appreciate even more.
Hourly chart: With the latest stop at the 1,150 mark an ascending channel has revealed itself on the hourly chart. The channel begins just at the end of the Monday's empty session. The metal has reached the channel's upper trend line, and a retreat is about to begin. The retreat is likely to last until it meets the weekly R1 at 1,141.43.
