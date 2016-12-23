ActionForex.com
Dec 23 09:43 GMT

Gold Once More Surges In Early Hours Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 23 16 09:14 GMT

Gold Once More Surges In Early Hours

'There is not much reaction (to the news) because the pre-holiday liquidity is very tight.' – Helen Lau, Argonaut Securities (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal surged in the early hours of Friday's trading session. However, such a tendency has been seen throughout this week, as either scalpers take profit during the Asian session or there exists a negative sentiment on the US Dollar in Asia due to other fundamental reasons. Although, in the second half of the day of the GMT time zone the bullion steadily continues to fall. It is most likely that Friday's trading session will be no different from the few previous, as there are usually no gradual changed in finance in the period up to Christmas.

Traders' Sentiment

Gold traders also have not changed their positions. 60% of SWFX traders remain long. Meanwhile, 58% of trader set up orders were set to buy the metal.
 

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

