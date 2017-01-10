ActionForex.com
Jan 10 10:54 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold Reaches Above 1,185 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 10 17 10:10 GMT

Gold Reaches Above 1,185 Mark

'We are not expecting to see any particular upside to the rally we have seen in the past weeks.' – Daniel Hynes, ANZ (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal began a decline after reaching above the first monthly resistance at 1,184.64 and touching the 1,187.82 level, where a medium-term trend line was located at on Tuesday. The bullion is most likely set to decline after reaching these heights, as during the retreat the metal fell below the monthly R1. Further below the monthly R1 the closest support level is the weekly PP 1,167.75. In addition, markets are expecting a stronger US Dollar not only due to technical reasons but also fundamental events about to occur.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders have not changed their opinion regarding the bullion, as both open positions and set up orders remain unchanged on Tuesday, respectively 56% long and 62% to buy the metal.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.