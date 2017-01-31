|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Jan 31 17 10:57 GMT
|
Gold Reaches Above 1,200 On Tuesday
'To go higher, gold needs constant injections from political uncertainty or increases in geopolitical tensions.' – James Steel, HSBC (based on Reuters)
Pair's Outlook
The yellow metal continues to surge, as political uncertainty increases demand for a safe haven investment. However, from a technical perspective, it seems that the 20-day SMA was strong enough to push the yellow metal higher. In addition, during the move the bullion broke through the resistance put up by the weekly PP, which is located at 1,196.86. Due to that reason the commodity price might rise up to the weekly R1 at 1,213.16, as there are no other levels of resistance up to that mark.
Traders' Sentiment
Today 51% of SWFX traders are still bullish. In the meantime, 58% of trader set up orders are set up to buy the yellow metal.
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.