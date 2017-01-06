|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Jan 06 17 09:28 GMT
|
Gold Steps Back After Thursday's Gains
'Investors are focused on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with economists expecting job gains of 178,000 in December.' – Nallur Sethuraman, Reuters
Pair's Outlook
The yellow metal traded below the second weekly resistance, which is located at 1,179.94, on Friday morning. Previously, on Thursday the bullion scored major gains, as it jumped and even reached the 1,184.64 mark during the day's trading session. However, at that point the first monthly resistance level is located at, which stopped the surge and forced the commodity price lower. The bounce off was consistent with the short term ascending channel, in which the metal has been since the start of January.
Traders' Sentiment
SWFX trader remain bullish, as 56% of open positions were long. Meanwhile, 68% of trader set up orders were to buy the bullion.
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.