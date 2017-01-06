ActionForex.com
Jan 06

Gold Steps Back After Thursday's Gains Print E-mail
Jan 06 17 09:28 GMT

Gold Steps Back After Thursday's Gains

'Investors are focused on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with economists expecting job gains of 178,000 in December.' – Nallur Sethuraman, Reuters

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal traded below the second weekly resistance, which is located at 1,179.94, on Friday morning. Previously, on Thursday the bullion scored major gains, as it jumped and even reached the 1,184.64 mark during the day's trading session. However, at that point the first monthly resistance level is located at, which stopped the surge and forced the commodity price lower. The bounce off was consistent with the short term ascending channel, in which the metal has been since the start of January.

Traders' Sentiment

SWFX trader remain bullish, as 56% of open positions were long. Meanwhile, 68% of trader set up orders were to buy the bullion.
 

