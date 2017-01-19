<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold Still Corrective

'Jan 19 Gold prices were down on Thursday on a strong dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen advocated lifting U.S. interest rates gradually.' – Michael Perry (Based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The daily chart shows Gold being on a retracement of the broken upper boundary of the senior channel down pattern. The pair has additionally broken the junior channel that had to break about a week ago. Ground is set at 1,191.73, because with more risk at 1,184.64/1,181.87, where losses are ultimately to be cut. Resistance lies at 1,198.77 and then 1,211.87 with risk more to the downside rather than above, meaning that the 1,184.64/1,181.87 area is the most appropriate target for today.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders remain slightly bullish regarding the bullion, as 53% of open SWFX trader positions are long on Thursday. Meanwhile, 57% of trader set up orders are to buy the metal.