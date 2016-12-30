ActionForex.com
Dec 30 10:12 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold Surges above 1,160 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 30 16 09:29 GMT

Gold Surges above 1,160

Daily chart: The bullion traded above the third weekly resistance level, which is located at 1,158.04, on Friday morning. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the yellow metal surged from 1,140.68 to end the session at 1,157.02. However, that was not the end of the jump, as it continued into Friday. The metal's price moved during the week against most technical clues. However, our analysts have found that the last two weeks have been a rebound of the commodity price from a large scale descending channel's lower trend line, which is set to continue.

Daily chart

Hourly chart: The hourly chart for the yellow metal has a surprise. There is an ascending channel, which has been active since December 15, when the rate touched the large scale descending channel's lower trend line. It can now be seen, how the metal might ascend to the dominating pattern's upper trend line, and, in accordance with the medium term channel, that should occur around January 19 at 1,185.

Hourly chart
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.