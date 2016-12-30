<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold Surges above 1,160 Daily chart: The bullion traded above the third weekly resistance level, which is located at 1,158.04, on Friday morning. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the yellow metal surged from 1,140.68 to end the session at 1,157.02. However, that was not the end of the jump, as it continued into Friday. The metal's price moved during the week against most technical clues. However, our analysts have found that the last two weeks have been a rebound of the commodity price from a large scale descending channel's lower trend line, which is set to continue. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart for the yellow metal has a surprise. There is an ascending channel, which has been active since December 15, when the rate touched the large scale descending channel's lower trend line. It can now be seen, how the metal might ascend to the dominating pattern's upper trend line, and, in accordance with the medium term channel, that should occur around January 19 at 1,185. Hourly chart