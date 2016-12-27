<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold Surges on Tuesday Daily chart: The yellow metal's price skyrocketed on Tuesday morning, as it jumped from 1,133.04 to trade above 1,150 by 7:45 GMT. This move occurred after a flat Monday's trading session was marked on the charts. Although, in reality the bullion did not trade during Monday's trading session. The fact that there is an empty candle is not the biggest problem for analysts. The problem is that the candle, which is forming on Tuesday in reality will represent the combined market force of two separate candles. That is suggested to be taken into account by traders. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart is useless due to the previous trading session being marked as fully flat. All of the SMAs are almost at the same point, and they will become relevant only when the price calculation occurs from fluctuating prices. The same is relevant to the Bollinger bands, which only now have started to disperse. Remember that the Bollinger bands are measured via using the last 20 candles. Hourly chart