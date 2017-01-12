ActionForex.com
Jan 12 11:00 GMT

Gold Surges To 1,200 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 12 17 10:37 GMT

Gold Surges To 1,200 Mark

'Politics appears to have captured the gold market's attention and is playing a role in directing near-term prices.' – James Steel, HSBC (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal scored new heights during Thursday's trading session, and it was set to continue to gain even more. The bullion jumped due to US Dollar weakness caused by Trump's speech on Wednesday. The commodity price passed the 1,200 mark and did not show signs of stopping the surge. It is most likely that the bullion will surge up to the 1,206.74 mark, where the second weekly resistance level is located at. In addition, during Thursday's trading gold also broke out of the medium and large term channels, in which it had traded.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders remain bullish, as 54% of open positions were long on Thursday. In the meantime, 62% of trader set up orders were to buy the metal.
 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

