ActionForex.com
Dec 28 11:40 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold Tades above 1,140 Mark Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 28 16 10:36 GMT

Gold Tades above 1,140 Mark

Daily chart: The yellow metal traded above the 1,140 mark on Wednesday morning. Previously, the commodity price jumped with high momentum and reached above the 1,150 mark during the early hours of Tuesday's trading session. However, it retreated after the surge until it found support in the 1,133.57 level, where the weekly PP is located at. Today's surge was just a continuation of the rebound. It is likely that the rise of the yellow metal will not extend further than the 1.150,18 mark where the weekly R2 is located at.

Daily chart

Hourly chart: The hourly chart has regained relevant Bollinger bands, as more than 20 hours have passed since the flat candles of the Monday's trading session influenced the commodity price. In addition, as soon as that occurred, the upper Bollinger band went to work and provided resistance to the bullion by hindering its rebound from the 1,133.57 mark.

Hourly chart

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.