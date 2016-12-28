<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold Tades above 1,140 Mark Daily chart: The yellow metal traded above the 1,140 mark on Wednesday morning. Previously, the commodity price jumped with high momentum and reached above the 1,150 mark during the early hours of Tuesday's trading session. However, it retreated after the surge until it found support in the 1,133.57 level, where the weekly PP is located at. Today's surge was just a continuation of the rebound. It is likely that the rise of the yellow metal will not extend further than the 1.150,18 mark where the weekly R2 is located at. Daily chart Hourly chart: The hourly chart has regained relevant Bollinger bands, as more than 20 hours have passed since the flat candles of the Monday's trading session influenced the commodity price. In addition, as soon as that occurred, the upper Bollinger band went to work and provided resistance to the bullion by hindering its rebound from the 1,133.57 mark. Hourly chart