ActionForex.com
Jan 03 10:32 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Gold Trading Opens With Green Candle Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 03 17 10:00 GMT

Gold Trading Opens With Green Candle

'Gold climbed 0.9 percent to $1,157.54, advancing for the fifth time in the past six trading sessions.' – Adam Haigh and En Han Choong (Based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

The Bullion opened green on Tuesday and showed a green candle in the making. The pair could now be entering a flat motion towards the junior bottom boundary at 1,142.87 after the 1,148.87 weekly Pivot Point is battled successfully. XAU/USD is currently squeezed in between the weekly and monthly Pivot Points with the 20-day SMA also in the cluster, meaning that the metal could show little volatility over the trading session. With supply and demand being roughly in balance, the Bullion might as well remain intact for now.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders remain long on the bullion, as 57% of open positions are bullish. In the meantime, trader set up buy orders have decreased from 67% to 66%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.