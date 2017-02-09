|
Daily Forex Technicals
Admiral Markets
Feb 09 17 08:10 GMT
Key Triangle Pattern Created At 38.2% Fibonacci Support
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY seems to have made a double bottom at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 vs 3. A break of the bottom would still encounter a larger support trend line (green). Price needs to break above resistance (orange/red) trend lines before a new uptrend becomes more likely.
The USD/JPY could either be building a new uptrend via a 123 (blue) or a larger bearish correction via a WXY (grey). The trend lines indicate contracting triangle pattern and are critical to see whether a breakout could occur later today.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD failed to break below the support trend line (blue) and to reach the 161.8% Fibonacci target of wave 3 vs 1, which means that another wave 1-2 (blue) is likely unless price were to break above the top of wave 2 (purple).
The EUR/USD is most likely building an ABC (green) zigzag within wave 2 (blue) unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is building an ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). Price could retest the larger resistance trend line (brown) and Fibonacci levels of wave C if it breaks the local resistance (red).
The GBP/USD is probably in a wave 5 (orange) of the wave C (blue) unless price breaks the support trend line (blue) which would make a correction towards the 50% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 likely.
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
