Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Stocks are overall mixed. While Dax is outperforming, the others seem to remain range-bound with chances of some small dip in the near term. Dax (11598.33, +1.02%) has indeed broken sharply on the upside from levels near 11400, reducing the underperformance against the US stocks seen in the last few weeks. While we keep open some chances of seeing a correction from levels near 11677, the current momentum seems strongly bullish and could possibly move up towards 11800. The Nov'15 high of 11430.87 is acting as a good weekly support for the near term. On the other hand, Dow (19762.60, -0.29%) is in a short term dip and could extend towards 19600-19500 before pausing. Nikkei (19114.37, -0.16%) has bounced up a bit along with the strength in Dollar-Yen (117.38). But awhile the Currency pair remains trapped in the 118.50-116.00 region, Nikkei could possibly remain ranged r test lower levels of 18750 in the near term. Shanghai (3131.12, +0.89%) is trading in the middle of the 3150-3050 range and has equal chances of moving on either side just now. Nifty (8179.50, -0.08%) has immediate resistance near 8200, which if holds could take the index lower towards 8000-7900 in the near term. We need to see a break on either side of the 7900-8200 range to get more directional confirmation. COMMODITIES Overall commodities are stable. Gold and Silver may rise a little, Crude is trying hard to move up and Copper may consolidate in the near term. Copper (2.5355) has moved up a little. The 2.45 support has been holding well for quite sometime and could take the prices to higher levels eventually. Gold (1157.13) is trading slightly higher but the near term upside may be limited to 1170-1180.

Silver (16.03) is also headed higher and could move up towards 16.50 in the next few sessions. Gold-Copper ratio (465.47) has bounced sharply from levels near 434 in mid-Dec’16 and continues to move up strongly. It could possibly extend its rise towards 480 in the next 2-3 weeks. This could indicate a relative strength of Gold against Copper in the near term. Brent (57.16) and WTI (54.06) are trying hard to move up beyond current levels. A sharp and sustained rise above 57.50 and 54.50 is needed to ensure further bullishness in the near term. FOREX Dollar Index (102.70) is gradually rising towards the higher end of the near term range of 102.00-103.65 as the Dollar demand is strong near the major support of 102.00. As expected, Euro (1.0472) has wiped out more than 70% of its gains made last week in the last 2 sessions and testing 1.04 looks like a strong possibility now. Pound (1.2295) is turning down from the immediate resistance of 1.24 and may test 1.22 in the next couple of sessions where it may find support. Dollar-Yen (117.34) has tested 117.70 in line with our expectations but it needs a break above 118.35-65 for a confirmation of the major uptrend. On the other hand, a break below 116.00 may weaken the uptrend but till now, this bearish scenario has a lesser probability. The Aussie (0.7223) is close to the interim resistance of 0.7230-50 where it can find selling pressure to push it down towards 0.7160 once again. The maximum upside for the near term may be capped to 0.7280-0.7300 with the long term trend remaining down. Dollar-Rupee (68.23) enjoyed a sharp rally towards the major resistance 68.25 yesterday but will require a firm break above 68.25 to confirm further rise to 68.40. Failure at 68.25 can push it to 68.10-67.90 once again. INTEREST RATES The 10Yr GOI yields (6.5217%) crashed yesterday from 6.6356%, the previous session closing, on the back of expectations of RBI slashing the Repo rate by 0.25% to 6% in the next meet. The decline may extend to 6.4% levels this week, where a pause may be expected. The US-Japan 10Yr (2.40%) is stalling around just above the major support of 2.40%, below which comes another significant support at 2.30%. Any of the supports may hold and push Dollar Yen (117.34) higher. The German-Japan 10Yr (0.14) has declined to major support at the current levels, which may hold and help EURJPY (122.96) to strengthen in the near to medium term and as a result, weaken Yen further.