Market Morning Briefing

A break above 11680 would confirm further bullishness in the medium term. Nikkei (19526.09, +2.15%) has bounced back sharply from the daily channel support near 19000 instead of testing 18750. The 19000 support is also clearly visible on the weekly chart which suggests a rise towards 20000. Shanghai (3139.14, +0.09%) has immediate resistance near 3150 and could come off from there towards 3100-3050 levels in the near term. Nifty (8192.25, +0.16%) is trading near the immediate resistance at 8200 which may likely break on the upside allowing it to test higher and crucial resistance zone of 8265-8285 in the coming sessions. A rejection from 8265-8285 seems more likely which could keep prices low in the medium term. But if 8200 holds just now, the index could come of towards 8100 today. COMMODITIES Sharp movements in Crude prices were visible yesterday. A possible wedge like formation is visible just now which could lead to sharp movement on either side of the immediate support and resistance zones. Brent (55.78) made an intra-day high of 58.35, breaking above our expected 57.50 levels but note that important channel resistance is at play (visible on the daily candles). The resistance on the upside now shifts to 58.50-59.00 levels and while support near 56 and 54.50 holds, we could see a sharp rise in the coming sessions. For now the broad 59.00-54.50region could be the near term range. WTI (52.66) also made an intra-day high of 55.22 yesterday and is trading lower today. We may soon expect a bounce back from 52.00-51.65 levels in the near term. Gold (1159.85) and Silver (16.38) have risen slightly and look bullish in the near term towards 1170/80 and 16.50-17.00 levels respectively. Copper (2.4880) has come off a bit but has been trading along the support levels of 2.45. While the support holds, we keep the chances of a rise towards 2.60 intact. FOREX Dollar had rallied sharply on the back of strong US manufacturing and construction spending data but now it can correct and consolidate for a while before the next bout of the rise. Dollar Index (102.34) not only tested 103.65 as expected but also registered a fresh high at 103.80 but has failed to sustain the higher levels. It is not clear yet if it will be able to rise above 104 just now but the bullish momentum remains intact above 102.50-00. Euro (1.0404) overshot our downside target of 1.04 to hit 1.034 levels before recovering some of the losses. The recovery may extend to 1.0430-50 levels from where the Euro bears can push it down once again. Pound (1.2234) tested 1.22 levels as expected and now it may manage a bounce to 1.2380 levels from the 2-month low of 1.219 levels. Dollar-Yen (117.97) tested the resistance of 118.65 mentioned yesterday but failed to break above it, increasing the chances of further sideways movement in the range of 116.50-118.60. Repeat, a break below 116.00 may weaken the uptrend but till now, this bearish scenario has a lesser probability. Aussie (0.7237) is turning out to be one of the most resilient currencies this week against the Dollar onslaught but unless it manages to rise above 0.7280-0.7300, the downside risks can’t be negated. Dollar-Rupee (68.33) closed above 68.25 yesterday after hitting a high at 68.34. It must stay above 68.25 in the opening hour today to keep 68.40 into consideration, otherwise more consolidation in the range of 68.00-35 may be seen with not much upward momentum. INTEREST RATES The German yields are seeking a fresh rise in the last 5 sessions, in which the 30Yr (1.010%) rose from 0.879% and the 10Yr (0.264%) rose from 0.175%. The 2Yr (-0.78%) and 5Yr (-0.518%) rose comparatively much lesser, as evident from the bounce in 10-2Yr (1.044%) from 0.988% and 10-5Yr (0.782%) from 0.740% in the last 1 week. Japan 30Yr (0.72%) is testing a major resistance at the current levels and the 10Yr (0.06%)faces similar kind of stiff resistance at 0.15%, giving it a little more breathing space. As the 30-10 Yr (0.66%) is struggling near the major resistance around 0.70%., the 30Yr may stall in the near term while the 10Yr may rise and test 0.15%.