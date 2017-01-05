<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Investors are slowly returning to the markets and we could get more clarity on further direction by the end of the week. Sentiment for Japan and China looks strong just now. We could possible expect the current rally to continue in Nikkei. Dow and Dax may remain consolidative for now with chances of further bullishness in the longer term. Immediate upside resistances of 20000 and 11680 may hold in the near term for both Dow (19942.16, +0.30%) and Dax (11584.31, +0.00%). Both the indices may try to re-test the resistance in the near term but may take some more time to break on the upside. Only on a break of these resistance levels would we shift our focus to further levels on the upside; else the corrective mode may remain intact for another week. While the Dollar-Yen is trapped within the 118.5-116.0 zone, it may keep Nikkei (19541.42, -0.27%) too ranged in the 18770-19750 region for the next few sessions. But looking on the longer term charts of Nikkei, it is bullish towards 20000 in the medium term. For now, a re-test of 19000 is possible. Shanghai (3159.98, +0.04%) has broken above immediate resistance at 3150, signaling initial signs of bullishness which could extend towards 3200-3250 soon. Rail and Liquor stocks are driving the index to the upside. News states an investment of 800bln Yuan in railways this year by China. Nifty (8190.50, -0.02%) has been trading along the 8200 region for a few sessions now and is likely to break on the upside to test the next resistance zone of 8265-8285. We may not look at a break above 8300 in the near term as we may expect a corrective fall from 8265-8285 region. Near term looks sideways to bearish. COMMODITIES Overall commodities are bullish. Gold and Silver looks bullish while crude prices may stabilize before seeing a sharp rally in the near term. Fresh demand is expected in Copper from China which could take up the metal to higher levels this month. Brent (56.25) and WTI (53.14) are trying to move up again to re-test previous highs of 58.35 and 55.22 respectively. They could be range-bound in the near term within 58.35-55.00 and 55.22-52.00 levels respectively but could soon break on the upside in the medium term. Gold (1173.47) and Silver (16.56) are rising as expected. Gold has moved above 1170 and could move higher towards 1180-1190 in the near term while Silver could take a pause near 17.00-17.50 in the next few sessions. Both the metals look bullish for the coming sessions. Copper (2.5585) has risen sharply as demand expectations rose after China iterated its plans to add 2100km of track to its railway network. The metal could now start moving higher towards 2.60-2.70 in the near term. FOREX The lesser than expected hawkish tone in the Fed minutes, coupled with concerns about the effect of a strong Dollar on Trump’s fiscal policies has weakened Dollar and strengthened the majors today. Dollar Index (102.27) retested the lower end of the near term range 102-104 once more in line with expectations. As long as the price is stuck in this range, there is no clarity over the next course though the trend still remains up. Only in case 102 breaks down, the major support area of 100.80-40 comes into consideration. On the other hand, the recovery of Euro (1.0514) extended beyond expectations but it still needs a break above 1.0570 levels to negate the immediate downside risk. Pound (1.2316) bounced back to 1.2358, just a bit lower from our upside target of 1.2380 and now it may move sideways in the range of 1.2200-1.2380 for the next few sessions. Dollar-Yen (116.44) has corrected as expected but the major support of 116 is still holding, keeping the medium term trend up. Seeing that all the price action of the last 3 weeks are contained within the previous weekly candle with small real bodies, the chances of a breakout on the higher side above 119 in the next 1-2 weeks can’t be ruled out. Aussie (0.7289) is testing the major resistance of 0.7300 right now which must be broken to extend the bounce to 0.7345-85. Dollar-Rupee (68.05) is trading below 68.00 in the NDF right now and a similar price in the onshore market now may put a dent to the near term uptrend. A break below 68.00 reopens the old support area of 67.80-70 and the Dollar bulls need to keep it above 68.00. INTEREST RATES The last 6 sessions saw a near vertical decline in the 10Yr GOI (6.5025%) from the high of 6.7528%, boosting Rupee but may find support near 6.45% in the next couple of sessions. The German-US 10Yr (-2.15%) is testing the major resistance exactly at the current levels above which the near term downside risk gets negated to a large extent and the upside target of -2.00% opens up. The resistance here almost coincides with the resistance Euro is facing in the near term (See Forex section). On the other hand, The US-Japan 10Yr (2.37%) is testing the major support zone of 2.40-30%, which must hold to keep the immediate upside possibilities open and push Dollar-Yen higher once again.