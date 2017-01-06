<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The Dow Jones (19899.29, -0.21%) is choppy within 20000-19720 levels and is likely to consolidate in the near term. It may not be very easy to break above 20000 just now. A prolonged consolidation within the said levels, if seen could help gather more bullish momentum for a sharp break on the upside in the longer term. Dax (11584.94, +0.01%) is trading below 11680 but could soon break on the upside if it continues to trade above 11500 in the next few sessions. Crucial resistance is visible near 11800 which is likely to be tested on a break of 11680. On a longer term, we expect a sharp fall from 11800. Nikkei (19442.18, -0.40%) has been rising since the past few sessions and could possibly test interim resistance at 20000. If the resistance at 20000 holds well in the near term, it could come off sharply below 19000 levels in the next 1-2 weeks, also pulling down Dollar-Yen (115.74) towards 114-113 levels. We need to keep a close watch for further cues next week. Shanghai (3166.16, +0.02%) is in a near term uptrend and could move up towards 3200-3250 in the coming sessions. Nifty (8273.80, +1.02%) moved up yesterday to close within the mentioned range of 8265-8285 region and has not faced any rejection so far. We need to see price action near 8285-8300 region which in case fails to produce any further rejection could signal sharp upmove in the coming week. In that case, we may have to consider the double-bottom formation in action for the medium term. COMMODITIES Sharp fall in Dollar-Index has been helpful to pull the precious metals up. Gold (1179) has indeed moved up in line with our expectation and could rally towards 1190-1200 in the next few sessions from where a short dip may be expected. Silver (16.59) too has moved up but could face some resistance near 16.75-17.00 levels. A short dip from 17 is possible in the near term. WTI (53.75) has been trading along resistance levels for the past few sessions and while that holds, we could possibly see a fall in the near term below 52. But if we see a lack of rejection immediately, continued testing of resistance could possibly help prices to finally break on the upside with a much stronger force. We need to keep a close watch on resistance near 55-56 levels. Brent (56.86) on the other hand has enough scope on the upside towards 59. Near term could be consolidative in the 56-59 region. Copper (2.5410) is stable but could move up towards 2.60 in the near term. FOREX The Dollar weakness continues but a strong NFP data tonight can change the picture and trigger an upside reversal. On the other hand, weak NFP data can accelerate the downtrend but the chances look slim. Dollar Index (101.59) has broken below the support of 102 and the bears are clearly in control now. The long term support near 100.80-40 comes into focus now from where Dollar can stage a strong comeback. Euro (1.0586) has negated the immediate downside risk with a break above 1.0570 and now the near term bias turns neutral from down. Now the resistance area of 1.0670-1.0700 around the 4-week high can be tested on the upside soon. Pound (1.2392) has rallied above 1.2380 banking on the Dollar weakness too but the true test of the strength will come when the rise extends to the major resistance near 1.2500-20. Dollar-Yen (115.77) has broken below the immediate support of 116.00 but it is still stuck in the 4-week broader range of 114.70-118.70, keeping the chances of a turnaround open if the US NFP data comes strong tonight. Only on a break below 114.70, the confirmation of a downtrend will be signaled. Repeat - the chances of a breakout on the higher side above 119 in the next 1-2 weeks can’t be ruled out. Aussie (0.7340) has broken above the major resistance of 0.7300 and already tested our initial upside target of 0.7345 and now further rise to 0.7385 is a distinct possibility too from where the sellers may attempt to push it down again. Dollar-Rupee (67.96) has closed below the support of 68.00 yesterday and now requires a break above 68.00-10 before any further upside can be considered. Till a break above 68.10 materializes, the chances of a revisit to 67.70-60 can’t be ruled out. INTEREST RATES For the first time since 1st Dec’16, the US 30Yr (2.97%) has come below 3.00% and has broken a trendline support to the downside. If an immediate recovery is not seen in the next couple of sessions, the chances of seeing 2.90-85% will increase. As both 30-10Yr (0.59%) and 30-5Yr (1.10%) are stable at the moment, the 30Yr yields may find some strength if the US 10Yr (2.38%) and 5Yr (1.87%) manage to bounce as both of them are testing major support at the current levels. A bounce in the US yields could be very helpful for the Dollar (101.59) but it may all depend on the NFP data tonight