Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Range-bound pattern is visible on Dow, Dax and Nikkei, and they seem to be trapped for the near term. Some more consolidation is expected before any sharp move is seen. Nifty trades at crucial levels which could be the driver for the next movement. Shanghai looks bullish. The Dow Jones (19963.80, +0.32%) has been holding well below 20000 since the last 14-15 sessions. But also note that the 20000 resistance has not been able to produce a sharp rejection to push prices below 19720. This could be signaling that the bulls are still fighting. A few more sessions of consolidation in the 20000-19720 region could eventually lead to a sharp break on the upside. Dax (11599.01, +0.12%) too is holding below 11680 resistance but has not seen any sharp rejection yet; similar to the Dow. The index could possibly trade in the 11400-11680 region for some sessions before deciding on further direction. Nikkei (19454.33, -0.34%) could try to test 19750-19870 levels in the near term while above 19258. Overall the broad 19000-19750 region may continue to be the region of trade in the coming sessions and could last for about a week at least. Shanghai (3163.29, +0.28%) looks bullish in the near term. Support near 3100 is holding well on the 3-day charts and a possible rise towards 3200-3300 is on the cards. Nifty (8243.80, -0.36%) tested the 8300 resistance mark on Friday but came off from there to close slightly lower. While the 8300-level holds, we may expect a re-test of 8200-8150 levels in the near term but in case the index shoots off above 8300, we would have to shift our focus for a sharp rally towards 8400-8500 in the coming sessions. Price action near 8300 is very crucial just now. COMMODITIES Commodities are seeing a pause just now. The upside seems limited for Gold, Silver and Crude just now. A little more of upside is possible before a short correction in the next couple of weeks. Gold (1175.50) and Silver (16.46) are almost stable. Silver is testing interim resistance near current levels and could come off a bit in the next couple of sessions while Gold could test 1190-1200 in the near term before coming off. WTI (53.80) and Brent (56.92) are trading below crucial resistance levels and need to necessarily break above 56 and 59.50-60.00 in the near term to turn bullish. But while the crude prices trade along the resistance, there could be some consolidation in the near term. Copper (2.5460) looks potentially bullish towards 2.60-2.65 in the coming sessions, Overall the broad 2.75-2.45 region may hold for the coming weeks. FOREX The Dollar rallied strongly despite the NFP numbers disappointing the market as the US wages have grown at the fastest rate since 2009, indicating inflationary pressure. Dollar Index (102.26) has bounced on the back of the strong US wage growth data wiping out the entire loss incurred in the previous session. While the bounce looks promising for the bulls, it requires a break above 103 to strengthen the chances of a bottom at the last week low of 101.30 and a fresh rally to a new high. Euro (1.0586) has corrected a bit but it can expect support near 1.0480 and 1.0440 levels. The possibility of seeing 1.0670-1.0700 is not negated till 1.0440 breaks down. Pound (1.2248), failing to test the major resistance of 1.2500-20, ended the last week in a very weak note. Now the decline can extend to 1.2100-2080 levels if 1.2200 fails to hold. Dollar-Yen (117.31) has held above the support of 114.70 and rebounded sharply just as expected. It was repeated on Friday that the chances of a breakout on the higher side above 119 in the next 1-2 weeks couldn’t be ruled out. Now the chances of a fresh rise above 118.70 look much brighter. Aussie (0.7319) has been struggling at the higher levels as it gets closer to the resistance area of 0.7350-85. The expected rise to 0.7385 hasn’t materialized yet and further failure to test 0.7385 can weaken the currency to 0.7250 and lower levels. Dollar-Rupee (67.96) is trading at 68.13 in the NDF right now, above the resistance of 68.10. If it manages to do the same in the onshore market, then the higher levels of 68.25-35 will come into consideration now. INTEREST RATES The US yields are trading low and nearing support levels from where a short bounce is expected in the near term. The 5Yr (1.93%), 10Yr (2.42%) and the 30Yr (3.01%) are trading lower than 1.94%, 2.44% and 3.04% seen on Friday. The US 30-10 YR (1.09%) is testing important support near current levels which if holds could help the 30Yr bounce back from current support levels. In that case the other shorter term yields may also see a small bounce in the near term. The US-Japan 10Yr (2.37%) is trading above horizontal support and while that holds, the index could move up, indicating that the Yen weakness against the US Dollar may not be over yet. The German-US 2Yr (-1.95%) is trading just below resistance levels and if that holds, could come off towards -2% in the coming sessions. Although the German-US 10YR (-2.12%) has broken the resistance and looks bullish just now, we need confirmation on the 2Yr spread also to negate any further downside just now. While the resistance on the 2Yr spread holds, we may consider some possibility of a downside correction in the near term.