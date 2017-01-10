<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The global markets are3 following Dow which is yet unable to sustain above the psychological 20000 mark and sideways consolidation for the rest of the week looks likely for most indices. The Dow Jones (19887.38, -0.38%) is standing with no gains after 10 days of the New Year, indicating indecision at the higher levels. the trend still remains up but the chances of some more sideways consolidation in the range of 19700-20000 can’t be ruled out before further trending move. Dax (11563.99, -0.30%) keeps trading in small range days in the range of 11400-680 as discussed yesterday and the sideways movement in this range may continue for the week, mirroring the US index. Nikkei (19448.55, -0.03%) has opened after a long weekend but shows no great activity in the market. Repeat – overall the broad 19000-19750 region may continue to be the region of trade in the coming sessions and could last for about a week at least. Shanghai (3165.30, -0.19%) looks uninterested in the solid Producer Price Index jump of 5.5% in Dec against expectation of 4.6% as it trades flat today. The near term trend is up and as long as it stays above 3100, the chances of a rise towards 3200-3300 remain open. Nifty (8236.05, -0.09%) has been stuck in the broader range of 7900-8300 for the last 9 weeks and still the impetus for a breakout is missing. Therefore, a failure to rise above 8300 immediately can push it to 8200 -8150 gradually once more. COMMODITIES Gold (1184.10) and Silver (16.61) are making mild attempts to rise and the stability in the Gold/Silver ratio (71.23) indicates that any move may be synchronous for the two precious metals. While Gold may test 1190-1200, Silver may rise to 17.00-20. WTI (52.08) and Brent (55.05) had been trading below crucial resistance levels and the failure to break above 56 and 59.50-60.00 has pulled these down. WTI may consolidate in the range of 51-55 and Brent in the range of 53-58 in the near term. Copper (2.554) looks potentially bullish towards 2.60-2.65 in the coming sessions as discussed yesterday, Repeat - Overall the broad 2.75-2.45 region may hold for the coming weeks. FOREX Contrary to expectation of strength in the Dollar, the Dollar Index (101.75) was unable to rise past 102.50 yesterday and has dipped back a bit. Most of the currencies other than the Pound are trading relatively stronger. While the Euro (1.0608) might move up to test 1.0670 as mentioned yesterday, the fall in Dollar-Yen (115.65) from 117.30 yesterday, makes the expected rise to 118.70-119.00 doubtful in the near term. Looking at the movement since the New Year, it is quite possible that the Euro will trade sideways between 1.0670-1.0400 for some weeks and the Yen will yo-yo between 115-118 for some days. But, the longer it stays below 118.00, the more the Bulls may be disheartened. The Pound (1.2165) saw a low near 1.2119 yesterday, just above the 1.2100-2080 target region and is bouncing slightly from there. Although the 1.2100-2080 region may provide decent near-term Support, the Pound will have to break above 1.2335 at least in order to gain further strength. With the EURGBP (0.8718) moving up and the GBPJPY (140.60) dipping lower, the Pound has to do some hard work to gain strength. Weakness in the US Dollar is reflected in the rise in Aussie (0.7379) as well, which is close to testing the 0.7385 Resistance mentioned yesterday. If this Resistance breaks, the focus will shift to 0.7420-40 on the upside for the near term, as against the chances of a fall to 0.7250. The Yuan (USDCNY 6.92) may trade sideways between 6.90-96 for some days with a bit of a bullish bias. Dollar-Rupee closed near 68.2050 yesterday and may dip to 68.10 or lower today. The NDF trades near 68.03 at the moment