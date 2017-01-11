<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Dow, Nikkei and Dax are in a consolidative mode while Nifty is trading near crucial levels. Shanghai may test important resistance from where it may come off soon. The Dow Jones (19855.53, -0.16%), Dax (11583.30, +0.17%) and Nikkei (19387.19, +0.44%) are range bound and may continue to move sideways for some more sessions. We continue to look for consolidation within 19720-20000, 11430-11680 and 19257-19870 region respectively for a few more sessions. Dax could test resistance near 11680-11800 levels on the weekly candles on the upside before coming off from there. Shanghai (3154.64, -0.22%) could test weekly resistance of 8200 which is likely to hold in the near term, pushing back Shanghai towards 3100 or lower. A break above 8200 could shift our focus to higher levels of 3300-3400 in the medium term. Nifty (8288.60, +0.64%) is hanging around the 8300 resistance and has not seen any sharp rejection in the last couple of sessions. This could indicate that if the 8300-level is unable to produce any immediate rejection, we could possibly see a break on the upside in the coming sessions. A break above 8300 could show a possible rally towards 8500 in the near term. We need to keep a close watch at the price action near 8300. COMMODITIES

Gold and Silver looks bullish while Crude may fall in the near term. Copper looks bullish too. Gold (1186.82) and Silver (16.78) have risen as expected. We continue to look for an upside of 1190-1200 for Gold and 17.00-17.20 (or even higher) for Silver. Near term looks bullish. WTI (50.98) and Brent (53.75) fell sharply, giving an indication of the resistance holding well. We had been waiting to see a sharp fall from resistance levels to confirm the strength of the resistance at 58.50-59.00 and 56 respectively. Now, we could possibly see a test of 50 and 52.50 over today and tomorrow. Copper (2.6235) has indeed risen as expected and could continue to move up towards 2.65 before again seeing a short dip towards 2.60 again. Aussie (0.7370) faces resistance near 0.7385-0.7400 which if holds could possibly limit the upside for Copper just now. In case Copper moves above 2.65, it could pull up Aussie above 0.74 in the near term. FOREX The Dollar Index (102.15) has bounced back ahead of Trump’s first speech as the President-elect but it still requires a break above 102.50 to confirm near term strength. The Euro (1.0544) is stable in the 5-week range of 1.0350-1.0700 and with no apparent strength to rise past 1.0700. The near term trend depends on the Trump-speech and we prefer to wait for a day before taking a call but the chances of further sideways movement in the range of 1.0350-1.0700 looks stronger at this moment. Dollar-Yen (116.07) is still trading above the support of 115.00 and the trendless oscillation in the range of 115.00-118.00 in the near term makes it difficult to identify the next trend but as long as the support of 115.00 holds, the upside chances of seeing 118.70-119.00 can’t be ruled out. The Pound (1.2167) is stabilizing near the lower levels after testing our target zone of 1.2100-2080 but the bulls need an immediate recovery above 1.22 levels followed by a rise above 1.2335. Otherwise, the downside momentum may intensify. Aussie (0.7372) has been testing the resistance of 0.7385 for the last 2 sessions as the industrial metals like Copper (2.621) are rising. As noted yesterday, if this Resistance breaks, the focus will shift to 0.7420-40 on the upside for the near term, as against the chances of a fall to 0.7250. Dollar-Rupee (68.18) is trading at 68.22 today reflecting the weakness in Crude (Brent 55.05, WTI 52.08) but unless a break above 68.25 materializes in the onshore market, higher levels of 68.35-40 can’t be considered. Till the break, the chances of sideways movement in the range of 68.00-25 remain slightly higher. INTEREST RATES The 10Yr GOI yields (6.5426%) has been rising gradually over the last 5 sessions but no clear trend is discernible at the moment as both the possibilities of a rise to 6.7% and a decline to 6.3% look equally probable. The German-US 10Yr yield differentials (-2.11%) has broken above the resistance at -2.15% levels but that has failed to boost the German-US 2 Yr (-1.93%), which has been struggling to rise above a similar resistance at the current levels for the last 2 days. The near term path of Euro (1.0544) may depend on the success or failure of the 2Yr. The US-Japan 10Yr (2.33%) is close to the major support of 2.30%, which must hold if the Dollar Yen (116.07) has to rise towards 118.00-119.00. A break below 2.30% may not only drag the differential to 2.10% but also weaken the Dollar Yen considerably.