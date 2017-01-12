<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS While Dow and Dax still look positive over the medium term, Nikkei could possibly be on the verge of breaking below crucial support which could confirm on further Yen strength. The Dow Jones (19954.28, +0.50%) has risen sharply but is unable to reach the 20000-mark that the markets are expecting. There could be some chances of testing 20000 or even higher in the next couple of weeks. We may not look for a down move just now while the 19720 support holds. Dax (11646.17, +0.54%) made a fresh high near 11692, levels last seen in Aug’15. If it is able to move above 11680 in the near term, it could rally towards 11820 in the next 1-2 weeks. Nikkei (19165.92, -1.03%) has come off a bit, breaking the lower limit of the 19870-19257 range mentioned yesterday. But while the important support at 19000 holds, there could be some chances of a bounce back in the near term. In case the Japanese Yen (114.78) strengthens more towards 113-112 in the coming sessions, it could pull down Nikkei with itself to levels near 198750 or even lower. Shanghai (3137.40, +0.02%) came off from 8175-resistance seen on the daily charts. Above that weekly resistance is visible near 8200. Overall the 8175-8200 band could prove to be an important resistance zone which could push prices towards 3100 again in the near term. Only on a break above 8200, can we focus on levels near 8300-8400 (looks less likely in the next 4-5 sessions) Nifty (8380.65, +1.11%) rallied sharply breaking above the 8300 mark we have been mentioning for quite some time now. It could move up towards 8500-8550 in the coming sessions. A possible correction from 8440 is also on the cards before it advances towards 8500-8550. Near to medium term looks bullish. COMMODITIES Precious metals gain as Dollar Index saw fresh losses. But this could be temporary as the Dollar could start moving up soon if support near 100.90/95 holds in the near term. Gold (1197.49) has come to test our expected 1200-levels. Immediate resistance is seen near 1205 which if holds could push back the prices towards 1180-1170 in the coming sessions. For Gold to break above 1200-1205, we need to see a sharp break on Dollar Index below 100.90 and if that happens, Gold could rally towards 1230. We need to keep a close watch on 100.90 on Dollar Index and 1200-1205 on Gold. Silver (16.83) is headed towards 17.00-17.20 levels as mentioned yesterday. We could a dip back towards current levels from 17.20. WTI (52.18) and Brent (55.04) rose back from levels near 50.75 and 53.67 respectively as Dollar weakened on news that Saudi Arabia had cut exports to Asia and on the news conference by Donald Trump. But the crude prices, may remain choppy and could fall back again in case the Dollar sees fresh strength. The GOLD-WTI ratio (22.90) has risen well from levels near 21 and could see a small dip to 22 before again rising afresh towards resistance near 25. FOREX Trump's press conference led to Dollar weakness by the end. There's been a sharp decline in Dollar-Yen (114.72) and rise in the Euro-Dollar (1.0602). The Pound (1.2192) is only modestly higher. The Dollar Index (101.46) has slipped quite a bit, but may find Support near 101. Recent weakness in the Dollar is explained well by the decline in US yields. Please see the Interest Rates section below. The Yen (114.72) has seen the strongest gains, breaking below the support at 115.00 cited yesterday and seriously denting chances of a rise towards 119.00. Instead, the focus shifts to 113 on the downside, where the 21-Moving Average on the 3-day chart may provide some Support. The Euro-Yen (121.64) has also seen a sharp break below 122, after failing to rise past 124 through the whole of December. The Euro (1.0602) may have some more room up to 1.0650 in the near term. Looking at the Weekly Candles, one can talk of even higher levels near 1.08 but that might not come easily or fast. The Aussie (0.7459) has been seeing a strong rise since the beginning of January, but may run into profit-taking near current levels now. Dollar-Rupee quotes near 68.14/19 on the NDF. Suggests that the 68.30-40 Resistance we've been mentioning, might be holding well enough. INTEREST RATES US Yields are coming off, with the US 30Yr (2.93%) finding good trendline Resistance near 3.2% since 12th Dec. The decline in US yields has brought down the US-Japan 10Yr Spread to 2.3% from levels near 2.52% and has been instrumental in pushing Dollar-Yen (114.72) lower. Strong correlation is seen between the German-US 2Yr Spread (-1.89%) and the Euro (1.0602), both rising lock-step with each other since 28th Dec.