Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Most of the indices are in a bullish consolidation mode which keeps the uptrend intact in the medium term. Shanghai is close to its major trend decider levels which may set the direction for the next few weeks soon. The Dow Jones (19891.00, -0.32%) remains stuck in the range of 19700-20000 for the 5th consecutive week and unless a surprisingly bad US retail sales data hit the markets tonight, the index may well end the week in the same range with no immediate intention to expand the range. Dax (11521.04, -1.07%) has lost the near term bullish momentum despite hitting a fresh high at 11692 this week and may now trade sideways in the range of 11400-700 for a few sessions before the next trending move. Nikkei (19208.09, 0.38%), similar to Dow, continues to trade in a narrow range for the 5th consecutive week but the medium term uptrend remains intact as long as the major support of 19000 holds. Shanghai (3106.01, -0.43%) is trading very close to the long term support area of 3100-3080, which if broken, may open major downside possibilities in the coming weeks. We will see if the bulls manage to hold the support and initiate a bounce from the support. Nifty (8407.20, +0.32%) is trading above the crucial 8300-mark, initiating bullish sentiments for the next few weeks. There could be some rejection from 8440 (decent resistance) before embarking towards 8500-8550 levels in the longer term. COMMODITIES Crude is in a consolidation mode like many major equity indices and Precious metals may be entering similar sideways mode after the recent sharp gains. Gold (1192.37) has corrected a bit after hitting a 7-week high at 1206.93 as Dollar Index (101.51) recovered above 101. The correction may extend to 1185-75 in the next few sessions if an immediate rise above 1207 is not seen. Silver (16.90) has corrected a bit too but if the immediate support of 16.60 holds now, then another fresh high in the range of 17.00-20 can be expected before any bearish reversal. WTI (53.06) and Brent (56.03) extended their gains on the upside but from a broader perspective, it is nothing more than a 5-week consolidation in the range of 50-55 for WTI and 53-58 for Brent with no clear trend in the near term. Both may oscillate in the same range for 1-2 weeks more. Copper (2.664) has found strong support near 2.53 this week and may test the major resistance at 2.70-75 by the next week. FOREX The Dollar Index (101.50) has found Support near 100.75 region after having fallen after Trump's press conference a day ago. A small bounce to 102 can be seen while this holds. Near-term Resistance near 1.07 has held on the Euro (1.0607 and may may restrict the market in a new range between 1.07 and 1.05. The medium term could see a rise towards 1.08 if and while the Support at 1.05 holds. Dollar-Yen (115.13) has rebounded decently in the US session, and is close to recovering half of the post-Trump-press-conference fall to 113.73. Watch intra-day Resistance near 115.30 and intra-week Resistance in the 115.70-116.00 region. While that holds, we may look for a range of 116-114 through next week, with a bit of a bearish bias. The Pound (1.2155) has given up most of its rise to yesterday's rise to 1.2317. This makes 1.2280-2320 into a formidable near-term Resistance. The Pound needs to work hard to stay above Support at 1.2030 all through next week. We were surprised by the further strong rise in the Aussie (0.7484) to a high of 0.7518. While the other currencies have given up a third of their gains, the Aussie is holding onto yesterday's gains. If the Aussie does not stop climbing here, we may have to look at 0.7750 on the upside. Need to see how the market behaves over the next couple of days. The Chinese Yuan (USDCNY 6.9068) could be ranged between 6.87-93 for a week. A break of either of these levels will set the trend for the next few weeks. Dollar-Rupee (68.09) saw a low near 67.96 yesterday and may trade between 67.90-68.20 in the near term. The Support at 67.90 needs to be watched closely whether it holds or breaks. INTEREST RATES The 10Yr GOI yields (6.5136%) are closing to the near term swing low 6.50% again and a break below 6.50% may resume the medium term downtrend for the target of 6.30%. Wait and watch if 6.50% holds or not. No bias. The US yields are seeing a battle between the 30Yr (2.98%) and the shorter term 10Yr (2.38%) and 5Yr (1.89%). The 30Yr is struggling near the major resistance 3.20% but the 10Yr is finding support near 2.3% and 5Yr near 1.8%. Both the 30-10YR (0.59%) and 30-5Yr (1.09%) are trying to bounce from major medium term supports and if, successful, may push the 30Yr up for a retest of the resistance of 3.20% and help Dollar Index in the process.